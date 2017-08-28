Monday, 28 August 2017

A BED and furniture shop in Henley is set to close and be replaced by a health and beauty store.

Bensons for Beds opened at the former Cargo store in Market Place in January last year. Both brands are owned by Steinhoff UK.

It will close next month and become a Superdrug store.

Superdrug, which has a branch in Caversham, is the second largest health and beauty retailer in the UK behind Boots, which has a branch in Bell Street.

