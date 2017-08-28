Ahluwalia guides side to annual skins triumph

Car dealer vows to fight despite homes approval
Monday, 28 August 2017
BADGEMORE Park Golf Club retained the BadDri plate in a close fought second leg, away at sister club The Drift, winning 3.5-2.5, making the aggregate score 7.5-4.5 after a strong home performance earlier in the season.
Not to be outdone the Badgemore ladies also notched up a 3.5-0.5 win against Mapledurham.
The annual skins match, played between the men’s A, B and C teams, took place at the weekend with the B team, led by Manjit Ahluwalia, running out victors to take the trophy from last years winners, the C team.
28 August 2017
