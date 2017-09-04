Craig shows class to win club's cup competition

THE Artisans Cup, an annual bogey competition where competitors play against the course was contested last Sunday at Henley Golf Club.

Peter Craig was the winner with a score of four up against the course. David Voss was runner-up with a score of two up on countback from David Crooks, Paul Bradford and Kenny Roderick whilst Danny Franks, Nigel Woolven and Richard Stow all managed to beat the course by one hole.

The ladies’ section ran their monthly medal in conjunction with the Rouquette Cup qualifier recently and Maggi Buffin was successful in the top division with a score of net 73, which was two shots better than Rachel Hall. Muriel Quinsac was third with a score of 77.

Division 2 was claimed by Sharon Chamberlain with a net score of level par 70 which was one shot better than runner-up Sandie Howell. Caroline Archibald was third with a score of net 74. Gay Bentley-Coleman took Division 3 with a net score of 74, which was two shots better than Dorothy Cobban. Mary Smith was third with a score of 77.

Division 4 was won by Anne Richards with a score of net 70 which was 4 shots better than Sheila Needham. Ali Mitchell was third on countback from Taissia Foum-Cheshire when both players recorded net 77s. The Peter Harrison Trophy was won by Steve Swiatek with a score of 38 Stableford points, which was four shots points better than Paul Sambrook and Bill Buffin.

The Reeds Cup competition, one of the most popular mixed event of the golfing calendar, was won by ladies’ captain Clare Dodds and her husband Richard with a better ball Stableford score of 38 points, which was one point better than runners-up Alvin and Mary Smith.

Ian Norris and his wife Delia were third on countback from the pairs of Matthew Davis and Karen Pollard and John Aspinall and Sandie Howell when all recorded 35 points.