Charity in appeal for shop help

SUE Ryder is appealing for volunteers for its shop in Duke Street, Henley.

Assistants are required for various roles at the store, which specialises in second-hand clothing and books.

Shop manager Beth Pettifer said: “We’d love to have some extra volunteers so we can continue to support Sue Ryder in delivering care to people with life-changing conditions.

“We’re especially interested to hear from anyone who can volunteer on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

“No previous experience is needed and volunteering is a great way to pick up new skills, whether you’re just starting out in work, looking for a new challenge or taking your career in a new direction. All you need is a smile and willingness to roll up your sleeves to help increase sales.

“Anyone interested in volunteering is welcome to pop in to the shop for a cup of tea and a chat with our friendly staff and volunteers. We can even arrange a taster session so you can see if you enjoy the role.”

For more information, visit the shop, call (01491) 572558 or email volunteersouth

@sueryder.org