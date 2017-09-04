Tourists turned detective

STAFF and students at Shiplake College helped reunite a family from Belgium with treasured memories of their trip to South Africa.

The group were passing through passport control at Cape Town International Airport on their way home from a rugby tour of South Africa, when they found an 8GB memory card on the floor.

Head of rugby Sam Beckett looked at the pictures and realised they were from a family holiday in South Africa, so the quest began to reunite the card with its rightful owners.

Staff walked through the airport to see if they could recognise the family — but without success.

Once back home, Mr Beckett looked back through the photos for a clue to their identity and spotted the name of the Simbavati River Lodge and the date the picture was taken.

The college emailed the lodge, where a member of staff recognised the family and got in touch with them, so the memory card could be returned.

The college then received an email from the relieved family, saying: “We still can’t believe that it has been found and are so grateful.”

