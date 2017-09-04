That's no green bin!

THE wandering wallaby of South Oxfordshire is back. There has been a number of sightings of the macropod over the years, mostly around Catslip and Nettlebed, where there are woods for it to live in.

The latest sighting was made by a Biffa bin lorry crew while making collections in Shepherds Green. One of the men took this picture before the animal bounded into some bushes and disappeared again.

It’s thought that the wallaby escaped from a local estate and in truth there are probably more than of them out there. Let me know if you spot one.