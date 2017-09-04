We're in the money

IT’S official — the super-rich like to live in Henley.

The town comes seventh in a list of the top 20 small towns that are home to multi-millionaires compiled by the Telegraph’s online property and market research group New World Wealth.

Of Henley’s 11,600 residents, 110 are multi-millionaires, although for many the town is their second home.

Shiplake was placed at number 12 with 50 multi-

millionaires out of a population of 2,000 while Sonning was one place behind with the same number of super-rich but with only 1,500 residents in total.