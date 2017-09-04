Monday, 04 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

We're in the money

IT’S official — the super-rich like to live in Henley.

The town comes seventh in a list of the top 20 small towns that are home to multi-millionaires compiled by the Telegraph’s online property and market research group New World Wealth.

Of Henley’s 11,600 residents, 110 are multi-millionaires, although for many the town is their second home.

Shiplake was placed at number 12 with 50 multi-
millionaires out of a population of 2,000 while Sonning was one place behind with the same number of super-rich but with only 1,500 residents in total.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33