Monday, 04 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Turning back the pages - 100 years ago

THE promoters of the fete which was held last week in the grounds of Phyllis Court on behalf of the Henley Red Cross Hospital must feel greatly proud with the proceeds which amounted to the magnificent sum of £318 18s 6d. The expenses were guaranteed by the patrons so the whole amount has been handed to the treasurer of the hospital, General Sir John Owen.

This week it is our pleasing privilege to record a unique event in the lives of Sir Frank and Lady Crisp, it being their golden wedding. A celebration took place on Monday at Friar Park in the presence of all the members of their family who could possibly be present.

Boy scouts from Southend and Westcliffe have been spending a fortnight at Holmwood, Shiplake, under their scoutmasters, the Rev Rose and Mr Cooper. They came on August 12 after experiencing an air raid the day before and left on Saturday. On Wednesday last week they were invited by Mr and Mrs Nicholson to spend the afternoon at the Old Vicarage, Shiplake Cross. A full programme of sports was gone through and a bounteous tea partaken of, after which Mrs Nicholson distributed the prizes to the winners.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33