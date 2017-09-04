Turning back the pages - 100 years ago

THE promoters of the fete which was held last week in the grounds of Phyllis Court on behalf of the Henley Red Cross Hospital must feel greatly proud with the proceeds which amounted to the magnificent sum of £318 18s 6d. The expenses were guaranteed by the patrons so the whole amount has been handed to the treasurer of the hospital, General Sir John Owen.

This week it is our pleasing privilege to record a unique event in the lives of Sir Frank and Lady Crisp, it being their golden wedding. A celebration took place on Monday at Friar Park in the presence of all the members of their family who could possibly be present.

Boy scouts from Southend and Westcliffe have been spending a fortnight at Holmwood, Shiplake, under their scoutmasters, the Rev Rose and Mr Cooper. They came on August 12 after experiencing an air raid the day before and left on Saturday. On Wednesday last week they were invited by Mr and Mrs Nicholson to spend the afternoon at the Old Vicarage, Shiplake Cross. A full programme of sports was gone through and a bounteous tea partaken of, after which Mrs Nicholson distributed the prizes to the winners.