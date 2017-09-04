Turning back the pages - 50 years ago

AT the end of August Mr A C Cobbett retired after some 20 years’ service for Holy Trinity Church. From 1936 to 1941 he was verger and sexton. After an interval of 11 years, he returned to the post of verger, which he retained until his retirement. He is still the lay reader, a role to which he was appointed in 1961.

Cadet Sgt Osborne, of the Henley Air Training Corps, recently returned from Germany, where he attended a camp organised by the Royal Air Force. ATC cadets from all over the country fly to the continent each year and meet up at the RAF station at Geilenkirchen, which is their main base. The object of the camp is to enable cadets to carry out initiative exercises and to receive instruction in various aspects of aviation.

Henley Show is changing a little each year with extra attractions to make it more of family occasion. In the past it was purely an agricultural event, when farmers met to compare their corn, livestock and horses and their wives to show off their cookery and flowers. This year’s show will be held on Saturday, September 9 and, in addition to the usual agricultural classes, there will also be an archery contest, a clay pigeon shoot, sideshows, dog show and cage bird show.