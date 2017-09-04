Monday, 04 September 2017

Chiltern Society walk

A WALK organised by the Chiltern Society will be held on Sunday, starting from the Five Horseshoes pub in Maidensgrove at 10am. Walkers are asked to only park in the pub car park if they have booked for lunch. Dogs are welcome.

