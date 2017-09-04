Chiltern Society walk

Green-fingered couple snap up most show prizes (again)
A FOUNDER member of Goring Greenfingers swept the ... [more]
Monday, 04 September 2017
A WALK organised by the Chiltern Society will be held on Sunday, starting from the Five Horseshoes pub in Maidensgrove at 10am. Walkers are asked to only park in the pub car park if they have booked for lunch. Dogs are welcome.
04 September 2017
More News:
Green-fingered couple snap up most show prizes (again)
A FOUNDER member of Goring Greenfingers swept the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say