Turning back the pages - 10 years ago

SIX people were rescued from the River Thames after their cabin cruiser capsized near Marsh Lock on Sunday. Screaming passengers on board Ahminah , a private cruiser, were pulled out of the water by other river users. The passing New Orleans managed to get a line on to the stricken craft before towing it to safety. Crew member Simon Dudding said: “We heard some screams and when we looked behind us we saw that the boat had capsized, so we did a quick turnaround.”

Green-fingered enthusiasts and families basked in stunning bank holiday weather at the Binfield Heath Flower Show on Saturday. The entries, thought to be more than 800, included flowers, fruit and vegetables, photography and cake. More than 1,000 people made the most of the late summer sun and enjoyed a host of stalls and attractions, ranging from old favourites like the coconut shy to the more exotic and adventurous reptile tent. The event heralded the end of an era for the owners of the show field, Brian and Wendy Talfourd Cook, who are moving away from the village. The couple, who have hosted the show for 26 years, were presented with a thank-you gift by Lis Ransom, chairman of the parish council.