Turning back the pages - 25 years ago

HENLEY is in the grip of its worst recession for 25 years, according to the Federation of Small Businesses. Henley solicitor John Legh, the federation’s Oxon, Bucks and Berks regional secretary, said the large number of shops which are empty or up for sale was just the tip of the iceberg and that many more businesses were on the brink of closure. He said the slump in trade had come as a shock to affluent Henley and that the type of shops may have to alter in order to reflect shoppers’ more limited means.

Residents’ parking in Henley moved a step closer this week after a county council scheme won the support of town councillors . Under the proposed scheme, town centre streets will be covered by either exclusive parking for residents and their visitors or dual use for residents and non-residents. An alternative scheme to introduce pay and display meters will not go ahead.

The Mapledurham Estate is planning to have two more golf courses to add to the 18-hole course currently under construction. The new course, which is expected to open within the next two months, will be pay as you play but the proposed 36 holes would be for the use of members only.