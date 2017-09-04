Monday, 04 September 2017

Charity walk

A TEAM of walkers from a Henley business are raising money for Sue Ryder in memory of its late owner.

Steve Edwards, who ran publisher Primary Times in Newtown Road, passed away at the charity’s Nettlebed hospice in December.

A team of 15 staff who worked for him will take part in the sponsored walk on September 16.

The 10km walk will go from the Unicorn pub in Kingwood to the Row Barge in West Street, Henley, via Henley Golf Club. These were three of Mr Edwards’s favourite places.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fund
raising/primarytimes1

