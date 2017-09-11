Conway shows fight against number one seed

JASMINE CONWAY narrowly lost to the number one seed in the Nike Junior National Championships in Nottingham recently.

The 12-year-old had qualified for the U14 grade one age group, making her the youngest competitor by more than a year. Conway, who lives in Shepherds Green, took Andrea Pineda to a first set tie-break but lost out 7-6. She found it tougher in the second set, which she lost 6-2.

Conway forfeited the chance to compete in her own age group, choosing instead to focus on her long-term development, but this will mean she relinquishes the top spot in the Great Britain U12 rankings.

The championships are the highest level of domestic competition for all junior players and the pinnacle of the summer domestic calendar designed to showcase British tennis and the best junior talent.