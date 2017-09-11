Orme gets gold for record lift

NIGEL ORME has been crowned British powerlifting champion for the third year running.

The former Henley resident also broke the British deadlift record by lifting 172.5kg in his final effort.

It is the second year in succession that he has set a deadlift record having last year lifted 170kg.

Orme said: “I found this one a lot harder than the others. This time I drove up to Bristol at 4am to make the weigh-in for 7am. I didn’t start lifting until 5pm so it was a very long day but I got to watch a lot of awesome lifters and that was great.”