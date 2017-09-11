Monday, 11 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Orme gets gold for record lift

Orme gets gold for record lift

NIGEL ORME has been crowned British powerlifting champion for the third year running.

The former Henley resident also broke the British deadlift record by lifting 172.5kg in his final effort.

It is the second year in succession that he has set a deadlift record having last year lifted 170kg.

Orme said: “I found this one a lot harder than the others. This time I drove up to Bristol at 4am to make the weigh-in for 7am. I didn’t start lifting until 5pm so it was a very long day but I got to watch a lot of awesome lifters and that was great.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33