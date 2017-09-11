AT our next meeting, the speaker will be Professor Richard Fortey, a Fellow of the Royal Society, who lives in Henley and owns his own wood here.

Learn how a small wood can tell a wider story of ever-changing British landscapes, of human influence on the countryside over many centuries and of the vital interactions between flowers, fauna and fungi.

The meeting will take place at Henley Hockey Club, Jubilee Park, off Reading Road, on Wednesday, September 13, 7.30pm for 8pm. Time for a coffee or beer perhaps.