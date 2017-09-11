Turning back the pages - 25 years ago

HURRICANE Andrew left a Henley couple’s dream holiday in tatters this week. Dave and Vera Preston were enjoying a fortnight’s break when 155mph winds ripped through Ford Lauderdale in Florida. The couple spent two days sheltering from the carnage before fleeing the area. “The first week of our holiday was perfect but the second week was absolute hell,” said Mrs Preston, of Reading Road, Henley.

An after-school scheme for the children of working parents is being launched by a Henley school. Following a successful trial at Badgemore Primary School, headmaster Phillip Marples is inviting seven- to 14-year-olds from other schools in the town to join the range of activities. The aim is to help youngsters develop new skills by bringing in adults who are experienced in fields such as arts and crafts, yoga, table tennis and music.

Stonor Park’s spectacular craft fayre atracted more than 25,000 visitors over the weekend. The crowds browsed among colourful stalls and watched craftsmen and women at work at the home of Lord and Lady Camoys. John Cottrell, from Harpsden, produced garden rakes and besoms. Other crafts included dry stone walling, glass blowing, thatching and metalwork.