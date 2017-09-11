DEBBIE McGEE may actually hope that she doesn’t make the final of Strictly Come Dancing.

The widow of magician Paul Daniels, who lives in Wargrave, is among the contestants in this year’s show and hoping to do better than she did in Celebrity MasterChef where she was knocked out in the heats.

But McGee has also signed up to play the Fairy Godmother in a production of Beauty and The Beast in York in December but will have to pull out of that if she reaches the final of Strictly because of a clause in her contract to appear on the hit BBC show.

It must be nice to be in such demand.