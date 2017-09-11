Monday, 11 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

DEBBIE McGEE may actually hope that she doesn’t make the final of Strictly Come Dancing.

The widow of magician Paul Daniels, who lives in Wargrave, is among the contestants in this year’s show and hoping to do better than she did in Celebrity MasterChef where she was knocked out in the heats.

But McGee has also signed up to play the Fairy Godmother in a production of Beauty and The Beast in York in December but will have to pull out of that if she reaches the final of Strictly because of a clause in her contract to appear on the hit BBC show.

It must be nice to be in such demand.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33