Monday, 11 September 2017

ON Wednesday Swyncombe Hospital was again honoured with a visit by HRH Princess Victoria, who was accompanied by the Marquise d’Hautpoul. A small programme was arranged by Mrs Ruck-Keene which included three scenes from the pageant entitled Women of England, including Boadicea and Florence Nightingale in a field dress in the Crimea and at her presentation to Queen Victoria on her return to England. The staff and patients took part in these scenes. Miss Betty Ruck-Keene charmed the princess with her dancing.

Last Thursday the parish church of St Margaret in Harpsden was filled to witness the induction of the rector, the Rev Charles Evelyn Cambridge de Coetlogan. The service was conducted by the Rev Canon Trotter (Reading) in the absence of the
archdeacon.

It is with much regret that we have to record the death of Arthur Minchin, who was killed in action in France on August 16. He was only 29 years of age. For several years he worked as one of the under-gardeners at Park Place before joining the Wilts Constabulary. He was a young man of most agreeable manners, very unassuming, and was beloved by all who knew him.

