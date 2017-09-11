Charity walk

Unsightly railway gantries may have to stay after all
PROTESTERS who want “unsightly” gantries to be ... [more]
Monday, 11 September 2017
PEOPLE are being urged to sign up for an eight-mile walk in aid of Henley youth and community project Nomad on Saturday, October 7.
The walk will start at 10.30am at the d:two centre in Upper Market Place, where the charity is based, and then go through the Chilterns with a pub stop halfway.
To take part costs £20 (under-16s free). To register, email Tim Prior at tim@nomadhenley.co.uk
11 September 2017
