Record run

Unsightly railway gantries may have to stay after all
PROTESTERS who want “unsightly” gantries to be ... [more]
Monday, 11 September 2017
A RECORD amount was raised by this year’s Chiltern Vintage Tractor Run.
The 11th annual event in May made £6,902 for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.
A total of 67 tractors took part in the Hawaiian-themed run, starting and finishing in Fingest.
11 September 2017
