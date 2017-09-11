Lorry blockage

Unsightly railway gantries may have to stay after all
Monday, 11 September 2017
A HENLEY street was shut after a lorry became stuck on an overhanging tree branch.
The Argos delivery vehicle was driving around parked cars in Hop Gardens when it struck the branch of a tree on the Friar Park estate at about 1.30pm on Wednesday.
The bodywork buckled and the branch was partly embedded in the front corner of the vehicle’s roof.
The estate’s management team then called out a tree surgeon, who cut the branch down before the road was
re-opened.
11 September 2017
