Arctic row crew home

ROWER Alex Gregory has returned home after being rescued from a remote Norwegian island.

The Olympic champion was back home in Ipsden in time for his daughter Daisy’s first day at Peppard Primary School on Tuesday.

Gregory, 33, had been on Jan Mayen, 370 miles north of Iceland, since August 19 after he and his five crew mates taking part in the Polar Row decided call of their challenge due to the extreme weather and technical problems.

The crew was bidding to row from the island of Svalbard in Norway to Iceland and break 12 Guinness world records. In the end they covered 521 nautical miles (almost 1,000km) in nine days and broke 11 records before abandoning the challenge.

Gregory said he not want to take any more “serious risks” and but wanted to go home to see his three young children, Jasper, Daisy and Jesse, and partner Emily Airey.

The team were picked up from Jan Mayen by the Norwegian Coastguard on Friday. They travelled through the Arctic Ocean and were dropped off in northern Norway on Sunday evening.

They then flew home and Gregory was reunited with his family the following night.