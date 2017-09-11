ARTHUR CHAPMAN, who used to live at 55 Harpsden Road, Henley, and who is now the oldest resident of Chilterns End old people’s home, celebrates his 95th birthday today. He and his late wife had their diamond wedding anniversary on December 26, 1955. He is survived by their son, who lives in Henley, and daughter, who lives in America. Mr Chapman, who came to Henley nearly 70 years ago, was engaged in the building of Friar Park and at one time worked as a plumber.

A motorcyclist has won a road safety badge awarded by the Auto-Cycle Union. Francis Brian Carruthers, of St Mark’s Road, Henley, was presented with his award on Sunday by the chairman of Reading’s Road Safety Council at the conclusion of an RAC/ACU instructional course.

A momentous occasion took place in the parish church of St Peter and Paul’s Church, Shiplake, on Thursday last week, when the Bishop of Dochester instituted the Rev John Mabey Carr into the benefice. The new incumbent, until recently the vicar of St Anne’s at Leicester, was presented to the Bishop by Canon R H Hawkins on behalf of the patrons, the dean and Chapter of Windsor.