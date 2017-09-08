Henley shop helps recover stolen jewellery

Jewellery stolen from a home in Henley was recovered after the suspected thieves tried to sell it on to a jewellers in the town.

The valuables were taken following a burglary at the property in the town in August.

On Tuesday, August 29, the suspected thieves entered DJ King in Bell Street and attempted to sell two small bags of jewellery to manager Sam Buckett.

Mr Buckett declined and, after they had left, called the police. After looking at CCTV from the shop, police found “many items” of suspected stolen jewellery at a shop in Reading.

Detective Sergeant Aidan Donohoe said: “This jewellery has been identified as coming from a burglary at a house in the Henley area that happened in late August.

“The victim is delighted that police have been able to recover the jewellery and was particularly grateful the jeweller had called police.

“This was an excellent example of a local business working together with the Henley neighbourhood policing team to prevent and detect crime.

“I would ask that any business that deals in second hand jewellery be alert to suspicious transactions and contact us if they have concerns about the provenance of jewellery that is offered to them for sale.”

Police have also interviewed a 39-year-old woman from Henley in connection with the incident.