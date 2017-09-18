Winning wine list

A RESTAURANT in Henley is among the recipients of the AA’s Notable Wine List Award 2017/8.

The wine list from Shaun Dickens at the Boathouse in Station Road was one of 238 establishments out of more than 1,000 entries to be selected.

The list chosen by sommelier Chiara Sieni who joined the restaurant earlier this year after working for the Gordon Ramsey company Petrus and at the Bibendum restaurant in Chelsea.

Meanwhile, the restaurant has promoted Christie Hayes to manager following the deparure of Igor Minuzzo who has returned to his native Italy after three years.

Ms Hayes said: “I want to run a restaurant with personality and I think that being humorous and familiar with guests can complement the highest standards of service if it is backed up with knowledge and passion.

“I’m so pleased that the restaurant gave me the opportunity to prove myself and had the loyalty to promote from within the team. It does prove that hard work can be rewarded.”