Jobless rise

HUNDREDS of people attended a car boot sale in ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 September 2017
UNEMPLOYMENT in the Henley parliamentary constituency has risen slightly.
The number of people claiming unemployment benefits last month was 265, five more than in July. There were 35 claimants aged 18 to 24.
The figures, released by the Office for National Statistics, mean Henley has the third lowest jobless total out of all 650 constituencies.
18 September 2017
