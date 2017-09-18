Care home plan snub

PLANS for a care home on the site of the former Henley youth centre have been recommended for refusal for a third time by town councillors.

B&M Care has made amendments to the proposed development in Deanfield Avenue, include reducing the number of bedrooms from 65 to 56, the overall floor space by 466 sq m and the new building’s footprint by about 100 sq m.

But Henley town council’s planning committee objected on the grounds that the development is not in accordance with the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan, which earmarks the site for 23 homes, and does not meet the housing needs of the town.

South Oxfordshire District Council will make the final decision.

B&M Care bought the land for £3million in April 2015.