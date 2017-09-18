Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cheaper beer

A PUB in Henley is to cut the price of all food and drink by 7.5 per cent on Wednesday in support of national Tax Equality Day.

The Catherine Wheel in Hart Street is backing the campaign to highlight the benefit of a VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.

At present all food and drink in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT, compared with supermarkets which benefit from a zero VAT rate on all food.

Pub manager James Harris said: “We are keen to highlight the amount customers could save if VAT in pubs was lowered permanently.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33