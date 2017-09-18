Cheaper beer

A PUB in Henley is to cut the price of all food and drink by 7.5 per cent on Wednesday in support of national Tax Equality Day.

The Catherine Wheel in Hart Street is backing the campaign to highlight the benefit of a VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.

At present all food and drink in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT, compared with supermarkets which benefit from a zero VAT rate on all food.

Pub manager James Harris said: “We are keen to highlight the amount customers could save if VAT in pubs was lowered permanently.”