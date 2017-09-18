Tuesday, 19 September 2017

FREE parking will be available on Tuesdays throughout December in the South Oxfordshire District Council-controlled car parks in the King’s Road, Greys Road and Southfields in Henley and Wheel Orchard in Goring.

The initiative is to encourage residents to do their Christmas shopping locally.

