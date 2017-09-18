Walk for air ambulance

A SPONSORED charity walk will take place next Saturday (September 23).

About 20 members of A Foot in the Chilterns, a Nordic walking group, will walk either five or 10 miles, starting and finishing at Upper Thames Rowing Club.

They are raising money for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance and hope to collect £1,500.

Organiser Anthea Osborn-Jones, from Henley, said: “We have had to use the air ambulance and they have been extremely helpful. For people who do outdoor pursuits in a rural area, it is vital that it is there.”

The start time is 2pm. To take part, call Mrs Osborn-Jones on (01491) 673208 or email her on info@afootin

thechilterns.co.uk