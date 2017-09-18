Music festival

A CHARITY music and beer festival will be held in memory of a Sonning Common pub landlady.

Ellie Gallagher Blues, who ran the Butcher’s Arms, died in July, aged 46, after a long battle with bowel cancer.

The festival will be held at the pub next Saturday (September 23) from 2pm to 1am on Sunday. The performers will include The Echo, Better Than Life, The Electric Colts and Lucy Day.

The event is in aid Sue Ryder and Beating Bowel Cancer.