Carport approved

A MAN has won retrospective permission for a carport that was built in the wrong place on his land.

Steve Hind has been allowed to keep the wooden pitch-roofed structure outside his house in Meadow Road, Henley.

Four neighbours had complained to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, that it was built 4m nearer his property than stated in an planning application which was approved in April last year.

They said that this meant the views from their upstairs windows were dominated by the roof of the carport, which has room for two cars parked side-by-side.

A meeting of Henley Town Council’s planning committee heard that Mr Hind’s contractors had intended to build it in the right place but moved it while he was on holiday after realising the gutters would overhang neighbours’ fences.

Councillors recommended rejection, arguing a distance of 4m was too big a deviation from the original plan.

However, the district council granted permission on the grounds that, in fact, moving it further back improved the street scene and the carport didn’t significantly affect neighbours’ views.