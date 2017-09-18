Drive to save bus

PLANS to secure the future of the bus service in Henley are taking shape.

Town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak and Dave McEwen, of Henley in Transition, have met with a number of providers, including Reading Buses, Whites Coaches and Carousel, as well as visiting a community bus project in Chipping Norton.

Henley Town Council has been funding Whites’ 151 to 154 services from the town centre to outlying areas since April last year when Oxfordshire County Council scrapped all its bus subsidies.

Now it’s putting together a plan to make the town’s bus service sustainable.

Councillor Gawrysiak said: “All the bus companies have been extremely helpful with information.”