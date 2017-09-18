Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Hotel refused extended licence for lawn

A HOTEL has been refused a request to extend its licence to use Red Lion Lawn in Henley to serve its customers food and drink.

The Red Lion asked the town council, which owns the riverside beauty spot and moorings, for a three-year licence instead of one year.

But the council’s town and community committee refused, saying that the hotel had not maintained the area properly. Earlier this year, the council considered taking away the licence altogether for the same reason.

