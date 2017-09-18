Watchmaker to move across town after large new base is approved

REVISED plans for a luxury watch manufacturer’s new headquarters in Henley have been given the all-clear despite objections.

Bremont, which is currently based at Sawmills, off Marlow Road, has been granted permission to convert a disused piggery at Sheephouse Farm, off Reading Road, on the other side of town, into a 34,000 sq ft complex with 107 parking spaces.

The company already had consent for an 18,000 sq ft building with 58 spaces but said it needed a bigger building for up to 250 people as its workforce was growing more quickly than expected.

Henley Town Council supported the plans, saying the design by Henley architects Spratley Studios was of a high quality and the company’s move would create jobs. But Harpsden and Shiplake parish councils objected, saying the development would erode the green boundary between the town and their villages while increasing traffic on Reading Road, which already suffers from congestion at peak times.

They also said the site was not earmarked for development in the joint Henley and Harspden neighbourhood plan whereas the former Wyevale garden centre, about three-quarters of a mile further south, was earmarked for commercial redevelopment.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee granted permission on the grounds that the benefits would outweigh any negative impact.

Oxfordshire county councillor David Bartholomew, whose Sonning Common division includes Harpsden and Shiplake, told the committee that the revised plan represented a “substantial increase in scale” which required “significant reassessment”.

He said: “Perhaps the applicant is taking a step-by-step approach towards approving something that would have been rejected if they’d presented it outright.

“Traffic on Reading Road is already insufferable and, despite Bremont’s laudable production of a travel plan, evidence suggests most people will still drive.”

Planning consultant Nik Lyzba, of Bremont’s agent JPPC, said: “This was not a ‘devious’ application but was based on the company’s success since the previous one. It is a good story from an economic development perspective and one which prompted a review of the potential for growth over the next 10 years.”

He said the building would have to be only 6ft taller, adding: “This is a unique design and the choice was between sticking with the existing design and adding extensions, which wouldn’t necessarily reflect the wishes of this committee, or asking the architect to look at it again.”

Henley councillor Lorraine Hillier proposed approval and was seconded by Councillor Ian White, who said: “I still like the design and believe it will be beneficial to the area.”

Councillor Joan Bland, who also represents Henley, said: “It’s a beautiful design and the enlargement will make no difference whatsoever. It is unfortunate that it’s not in the right place and will inevitably add to Henley’s air pollution problems but I will support it.”

Both sites are part of the Culden Faw Estate, which is owned by Swiss financier Urs Schwarzenbach.

Nick English, who founded Bremont with his brother Giles in 2002, said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the decision and cannot thank South Oxfordshire District Council, Henley Town Council and the Schwarzenbach family enough for their incredible support and foresight throughout the planning process.

“It is wonderful news for both British watchmaking and local employment.”

Bremont is expected to relocate in early 2019.