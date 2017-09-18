Shop cleared in fire drama

SHOPPERS and staff were evacuated from the Tesco store in Henley due to an electrical fire.

Firefighters were called to the supermarket off Reading Road at 3pm on Sunday.

Customers were forced to leave their trolleys as they cleared the store and were not allowed back in as the store was due to close at 4pm anyway.

Incident commander Martin Simmonds said: “It was a small electrical fault with a fridge. The fire was out on arrival so we isolated the electrics. There was no damage to the food.”