Councillor helping in Caribbean

A HENLEY town councillor has flown to the Caribbean to help with the clean-up operation after Hurricane Irma.

David Nimmo Smith will spend about 10 weeks in the region helping with the aid effort after a number of islands were devastated by the tropical storm.

He flew from Madrid to Puerto Rico last week and then travelled to Saint Thomas, one of the US Virgin Islands.

Mr Nimmo Smith, an engineer, will help in the former pirate refuge of Charlotte Amalie before moving on to more remote communities.

He says there is a shortage of food and power and a night-time curfew exists to allow roads to be cleared and overhead cables to be repaired.

Many homes have lost roofs and residents are struggling to keep them watertight.

Mr Nimmo Smith said: “The communities are helping each other with assistance from the US military and emergency services.

“Phones and internet is patchy — I have to go when I can to get free wi-fi outside one of the US National Guard bases.”

The island was under a

36-hour curfew on Tuesday due to Hurricane Maria hitting the area and hampering the recovery effort.