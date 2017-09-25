Monday, 25 September 2017

Food appeal

A FOOD bank in Henley has a shortage of tinned vegetables.

The Light House is based at the d:two centre in Market Place and can receive donations from 10am to 2pm Monday to Friday. There is a permanent collection point behind the tills at the Tesco store.

