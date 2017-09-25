THE new season will kick off at our new venue, the Red Lion Hotel in Henley, on Monday, October 16.

We will be spending the evening exploring the idea that consciousness is the most basic entity in the universe.

Our speaker, Kate Crossland, practises energy healing and crystal therapy in Henley.

She explains: “All creation is formed out of the source itself, an interior universe of mind that has no beginning or end.

“We call it by many names, the creator, all that is, the universal or infinite mind.

“The detailed information that is provided about the beginning of creation gives answers to those many difficult questions about life and its meaning that are unexplained by religions and as yet undiscovered by science.”

After Kate’s talk the main format of the evening will be discussion, both as a whole group and then around tables. Please come along and get involved. No background knowledge is required to contribute, to question, to listen or to give your views.

Do come in time to buy a drink and chat before the formal start at 8pm.

For more information, visit www.meetup.com/Skeptics-and-Believers-Discussion-Group-Henley-on-Thames