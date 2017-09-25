ABOUT 20 members of A Foot in the Chilterns, a Nordic walking group, will take part in a sponsored charity walk tomorrow (Saturday) from 2pm.

They will walk either five or 10 miles, starting and finishing at Upper Thames Rowing Club, in aid of the Thames Valley Air Ambulance. They hope to raise £1,500. Organiser Anthea Osborn-Jones, from Henley, said: “We have had to use the air ambulance and they have been extremely helpful. For people who do outdoor pursuits in a rural area, it is vital that it is there.”

If you would like to join the walk or become a member, call Mrs Osborn-Jones on (01491) 573208 or email her at info@afootinthechilterns.co.uk