Monday, 25 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Beginner's bad luck 1

THE gremlins were at work at the Kenton Theatre in Henley on Saturday night.

Actress Hayley Mills launched the venue’s autumn season with an adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice but things didn’t start well.

Her microphone wasn’t working properly and, only 10 minutes into the production, her accompanying violinist decided to call a halt to the proceedings and the performers went off stage.

After a short break, Mills returned with a working microphone and started again from the beginning.

The performance then went without a hitch and at the end it was greeted with rapturous applause and Mills was handed a bouquet of flowers.

With her “poor nerves”, what would Mrs Bennet have made of it?

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33