Beginner's bad luck 1

THE gremlins were at work at the Kenton Theatre in Henley on Saturday night.

Actress Hayley Mills launched the venue’s autumn season with an adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice but things didn’t start well.

Her microphone wasn’t working properly and, only 10 minutes into the production, her accompanying violinist decided to call a halt to the proceedings and the performers went off stage.

After a short break, Mills returned with a working microphone and started again from the beginning.

The performance then went without a hitch and at the end it was greeted with rapturous applause and Mills was handed a bouquet of flowers.

With her “poor nerves”, what would Mrs Bennet have made of it?