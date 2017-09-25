Beginner's bad luck 1

New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
A DEVELOPER’S offer to build a new £6million ... [more]
Monday, 25 September 2017
THE gremlins were at work at the Kenton Theatre in Henley on Saturday night.
Actress Hayley Mills launched the venue’s autumn season with an adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice but things didn’t start well.
Her microphone wasn’t working properly and, only 10 minutes into the production, her accompanying violinist decided to call a halt to the proceedings and the performers went off stage.
After a short break, Mills returned with a working microphone and started again from the beginning.
The performance then went without a hitch and at the end it was greeted with rapturous applause and Mills was handed a bouquet of flowers.
With her “poor nerves”, what would Mrs Bennet have made of it?
25 September 2017
More News:
New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
A DEVELOPER’S offer to build a new £6million ... [more]
Wargrave Local History Society - The history of the WI
A PRESENTATION about the history of the Women’s ... [more]
Sponsored swimmers go that extra length for lido appeal
MORE than 60 people took part in a sponsored swim ... [more]
Ultrafast broadband on way to village centre after all
ULTRAFAST broadband is to be made available in ... [more]