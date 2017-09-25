Beginner's bad luck 2

FORMER Henley Town FC striker Dave Tarpey has had a bad start at his new club.

He damaged his anterior cruciate ligament just five minutes into his home debut for Barnet against Cambridge United and is unlikely to play again this season.

Dave, 28, played for Henley from 2005 to 2007 and then several other non-league clubs before moving to Maidenhead United in 2014.

Last season he scored 44 goals in 41 appearances, a record for National League South, which earned him a move to League 2 side Barnet this summer.

Get well soon, Dave.