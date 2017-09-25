Monday, 25 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Law consultant

SHASHI SACHDEVA has joined law firm Blandy & Blandy’s family law team at its Henley office as a consultant solicitor.

She has nearly 20 years’ experience in the field and has already spent some time as a locum at the office.

The firm’s family law, probate tax and trusts and residential property teams are now based at the Hart Street office permanently.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33