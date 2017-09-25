Phyllis Court tennis courts unveiled as work begins on fitness centre

TIM HENMAN officially opened four tennis courts at Phyllis Court Club in Henley after they were refurbished.

The former British number one cut a ribbon during the ceremony at the private members’ club on Saturday, watched by dozens of members.

The courts have been relocated to make way for a new fitness centre, which was granted planning permission in July.

Each one has a state-of-the-art durable surface made with fibre to provide increased cushioning underfoot and a consistent ball bounce.

Henman, 43, said: “I’m always happy to support new facilities and hope this will attract members and new members to start to play tennis or rekindle an interest they have had in the past.” Patricia Christmas, the club’s chairwoman, said: “How pleased we are to host Tim at Phyllis Court to open our wonderful new tennis courts.

“Not only do they look good but our tennis members are saying how good they are to play on.

“This is the completion of phase one of our fitness centre development and we are excited to have added these high-quality courts to all the other facilities.”

On Tuesday, Mrs Christmas donned a hard hat, high-vis jacket and boots before climbing aboard a digger to formally break the ground for the fitness centre.

The facility, which should be completed next year, will include a 20m swimming pool, gym, exercise studio, treatment rooms and changing rooms.

Mrs Christmas said: “I’m so eager for the project to get under way that I have started digging the foundations myself!”

Total Construction has erected hoardings around the site and relocated the car park to enable work to begin.

Mrs Christmas said: “It is very exciting to see actual activity. We anticipate the build will develop quickly and I look forward to sharing the progress with members in the coming months.”

It is hoped the new facilities will help boost membership numbers from about 2,890 now to 3,250 in three years’ time.