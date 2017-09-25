Monday, 25 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Too squashed

PLANS for a pair of two-bedroom houses in Newtown Road, Henley, have been recommended for refusal by the town council’s planning committee.

Cllr Jane Smewing said the development would be the “most extraordinary squash”.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33