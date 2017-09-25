Rise of hygiene hysteria

CHILDREN have become resistant to nature due to parents’ “hygiene hysteria”, according to research carried out for Professor Scrubbington’s.

A survey of more than 1,000 parents found that 63 per cent would rather keep their children indoors than deal with the clean-up process afterwards.

Forty-one per cent of admitted to restricting their children’s messy playtime to a few times a month or less while 12 per cent said they would never allow their child to enjoy outdoor messy play.

Meanwhile, 78 per cent of 500 children surveyed said they wanted to spend more time exploring the outdoors but 60 per cent of them admitted that their parents asked them not to.

Emma Cranstoun,

co-founder of Professor Scrubbington’s, said: “Our research proves that we are raising a generation that is resistant to nature, when they should be embracing it.

“Both children and parents are missing out on some of the most precious, memory-making and bonding experiences, all due to fears that can be easily overcome.

“We embrace the concept of nuturing through nature and want to empower children to perfect the art of cleaning themselves independently, using products that all link to the natural world they’ve been exploring.”