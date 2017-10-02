Henley girls' routines secure gold medals

HENLEY Synchronised Swimming Club had success at the South East Combined Combination Routine Competition on Saturday at the K2 in Crawley.

The competition had 25 entries with Henley winning gold in all the categories they entered — the U12, 13-15 and 15-18 age groups.

The U12 team, coached by Mikki Bennett, impressed the judges with their opening assisted lift section. Iris Bennett, Emma Buckley, Eva Narewska, Zara Warren and Francesca Whittle swam their Japan routine with strength and emotion as they travelled round the pool showing their flexibility, height and artistic flair.

The 13-15 team, coached by Emma Hobson, impressed the judges with their Brazil routine by bringing all the fun of the carnival to the pool.

Their high energy routine started off with an assisted vertical lift immediately followed by a lifted back tuck somersault. Poppy Butler, Georgia Hunter, Charlotte Jones, Lucy Jones, Oliver Warren and Eleanor Whittle performed an entertaining routine showing great skill and stamina.

The 15-18 team, coached by Karen Bennett and Claire Burnett, swam a polished performance of their France routine. Millie Jones, Ruby Sarney, Victoria Taylor, Alexandra Turner and Lottie Young showed style, grace and power.

The team secured the highest marks of the day with their seamless pattern changes, sophisticated arm movements and elegant leg actions.