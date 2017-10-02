LAW firm Blandy & Blandy has appointed a new joint managing partner.

Tim Clark succeeds Philip D’Arcy, who has been a member of the management team for nearly 30 years.

Mr D’Arcy will continue as head of the firm’s dispute resolution team.

Mr Clark will work closely with fellow joint managing partner Jonathan Gater and chairman Brenda Long.

He specialises in dealing with recruitment, re-organisation and restructuring and is experienced in the strategic aspects of large-scale workforce projects.

Ms Long said: “On behalf of the entire firm, I would like to thank Phil for the dedication and commitment he has brought to the role of joint managing partner, over many years, which has been an important factor in the firm’s long term growth and success.

“Congratulations to Tim, who was a unanimous choice among partners. I have no doubt that his experience and expertise, along with new ideas, will prove to be invaluable as we move forward.”