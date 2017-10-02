Mayor takes inspiration from school for card competition

CHILDREN from across Henley are being encouraged to celebrate cultures from around the world in the Mayor’s annual Christmas card competition.

“Christmas Around the World” has been chosen by councillor Kellie Hinton as the theme for this year’s contest.

It is open to all children aged five to 11 and youngsters from Valley Road, Trinity, Badgemore, St Mary’s, Rupert House and Sacred Heart schools, whose May fair provided the inspiration for this year’s theme, will take part.

Councillor Hinton, who launched the competition at the Greys Hill school this week, said: “I got to try lots of different food from lots of different countries at the fete because a lot of your parents come from those countries or your grandparents come from those countries. I was really impressed with the amount of cultures being celebrated.

“For the Christmas card competition I thought back to my time at the fete. I thought ‘how do people celebrate Christmas all around the world?’

“In some countries they celebrate Christmas in a very similar way to here in England but in others it’s very different and I really want to see that come to life in the Christmas cards this year.

“This can mean anything — you can celebrate how many different names there are for Santa Claus. Whatever card, whatever picture, makes me smile most and makes my heart feel warmest that’s the card that will win.”

Headteacher Rachel Gavin added: “We’re delighted and it’s a huge compliment for us. We have a large proportion of children who come from other countries and speak English as a second language — something like 25 per cent in fact — so to reflect that in our community is very important. We very much hope the winner will come from Sacred Heart school.”

Children can draw or paint a picture around the theme. Designs must be on A4 paper and are not allowed to feature glitter. All the designs will be on display at the town’s River and Rowing Museum from November 24 to January 7.

The winner will have their design featured on more than 200 Christmas cards sent by the the Mayor and will get to switch on the lights of the town’s Christmas tree in Falaise Square.

They and their family will also win tickets to the Robin Hood pantomime at the Kenton Theatre in New Street.

Entries can be dropped into the town hall, or sent to: Mayor’s Christmas Card Competition, Henley Town Council, Council Offices, Market Place, Henley, Oxfordshire, RG9 2AQ.

The competition closes on November 3 at 4pm.